This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Won't play Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Hunter (eye) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in San Antonio.
Saturday will mark Hunter's fifth consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's meeting with Memphis. Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden will continue to pick up the slack in Hunter's absence.