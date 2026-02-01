Hunter has yet to join the Kings and won't play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Hunter was traded from Cleveland to Sacramento on Saturday in a three-team deal involving the Bulls, and he will have to wait to make his Kings debut. Head coach Doug Christie said Sunday that the plan is for Hunter to practice with the team Tuesday and play against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, per Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee. Over 43 regular-season appearances with Cleveland in 2025-26, Hunter averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per contest.