Wright mustered 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and four steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Another start, another impressive performance from Wright -- he ended just two assists away from putting up a double-double and has dished out at least five dimes in seven straight appearances. He's averaging 17.8 points, 7.2 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game in five starts this month.