Wright scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Timberwolves.

It was another productive performance for the 28-year-old, who's scored in double digits in four of the last five games while averaging 11.0 points, 2.6 boards, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 threes over that stretch. If De'Aaron Fox is forced to miss any action due to the ankle injury he picked up Tuesday, Wright would likely see a larger role, although it's not clear whether he or Tyrese Haliburton would move into the starting five in the event of a Fox absence.