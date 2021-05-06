Wright had 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, six steals and a block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pacers.

Wright ended as the Kings' second-best scorer behind Marvin Bagley, but he also led the team in both assists and steals while ending just three rebounds away from a double-double. The former Utah product has scored in double digits in four straight contests but has been thriving as a stat-filling machine in that span -- he's averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in that span.