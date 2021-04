Wright turned in 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 122-114 loss to the Suns.

Wright logged his highest minute total as a King in Thursday's loss. Sacramento's crowded depth chart makes it difficult for Wright to carve out a role, but the most likely landing spot is behind Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. Given Haliburton's decent shooting struggles, he may see similar upticks in future games.