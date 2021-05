Wright will start Tuesday's game at Oklahoma City, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 29-year-old will enter the lineup Tuesday and likely will have an increased workload with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined. Wright has averaged 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.6 minutes over the past five games, but he should see more production as a starter.