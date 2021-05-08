Wright scored 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's loss to the Spurs.

It was a big night for former Raptors in the Kings backcourt, as Wright and Terence Davis combined for 41 points, 10 boards, 10 dimes and four steals. Wright has scored in double digits in five straight games, averaging 15.6 points, 7.0 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.6 threes and 1.2 blocks over that stretch, but his role will shrink as soon as De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 protocols) is ready to rejoin the lineup.