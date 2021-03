Wright amassed just two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 132-115 victory over the Spurs.

Wright was disappointing in his second game for the Kings, continuing what has been a rough start to his career in Sacramento. While the playing time has been decent enough, he is yet to find his rhythm on the offensive end and the peripheral numbers, while adequate, are not going to be enough to keep his fantasy value afloat.