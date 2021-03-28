Wright made his Kings debut Saturday night against the Cavs and posted four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes.

The Kings were able to upgrade their backcourt rotation at the deadline, adding Wright while sending Cory Joseph and future second-round picks back to Detroit. Wright has been a starting-caliber fantasy option for much of the year, but as the sixth man in Sacramento, he may be worth dropping in some leagues -- particularly if his workload settles in the low-20-minutes on most nights.