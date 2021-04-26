Wright closed with seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 loss to Golden State.

Wright was far from dominant on the offensive end of the floor but there were still plenty of positives to take out of the game. The playing time is certainly encouraging, and if he can nudge 30 minutes a night while De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 protocols) is on the sideline, Wright absolutely moves into the standard league conversation. At this stage of the season, assists and steals could be crucial to fantasy success and so making a play for Wright is definitely on the cards.