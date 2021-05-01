Wright finished Friday's 110-16 win over the Lakers with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes.

Wright did a little bit of everything to help Sacramento pull off the upset over the defending champs. He came into the contest having made only one three-pointer in five attempts over his past four games but found the bottom of the net three times against Los Angeles en route to his first double-digit scoring effort since April 20. Wright has been dramatically inconsistent since joining Sacramento, so he isn't a target for managers still alive in fantasy playoffs despite his solid all-around effort Friday.