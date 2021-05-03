Wright closed with 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Mavericks.

Wright came through with another serviceable performance during the victory. Although perhaps the biggest takeaway here is the injury suffered by Tyrese Haliburton (knee). While there has been no word on the severity, there is certainly a chance Haliburton is shut down for the remainder of the regular season. If that is the case, Wright could find himself in a favorable position down the stretch, and based on past history, he could be a difference-maker across a host of fantasy leagues. Make sure he isn't available in your league.