Wright scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with four steals and one rebound across 23 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

Wright benefitted from the absence of Buddy Hield (illness) and returned to a 20-minute role once again. He shot fairly efficiently, but the highlight was his defensive work as he racked up four steals. Assuming Hield isn't sidelined for an extended amount of time, Wright will likely find it harder to earn minutes with both Hield and Tyrese Haliburton available.