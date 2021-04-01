Wright tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Spurs.

The 28-year-old had his most productive game since being traded to the Kings, scoring 16 points in 22 minutes. Before Wednesday's game, Wright was averaging just 3.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.5 steals in 22.8 minutes in his first two games as a King. The sixth-year guard will look to build on his impressive performance Friday at home against the Lakers.