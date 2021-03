Wright (recent trade) is available Saturday against the Cavaliers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

The 28-year-old was acquired from the Pistons on Wednesday and will make his debut for the Kings on Saturday. Wright primarily started for Detroit and averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 36 games, but he should operate as a veteran option off the bench for Sacramento.