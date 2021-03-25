The Kings acquired Wright from the Pistons on Wednesday in exchange for Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's the fourth time Wright has been traded since inking the three-year, $28 million deal with the Grizzlies in 2019. The 28-year-old averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35 games for Detroit prior to Wednesday's contest. Wright started at point guard with the Pistons, but he figures to operate as the top reserve in the backcourt behind starters De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton for the Kings.