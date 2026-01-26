DeRozan amassed 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and four assists over 19 minutes during Sunday's 139-116 loss to the Pistons.

DeRozan has been relatively consistent in the scoring department, hitting at least 16 points in all but one of his last appearances. However, he has not been very active from beyond the arc, failing to make a three-point shot in his last three games. In his last 14 contests, the veteran forward is averaging 19.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks across 33.3 minutes.