DeRozan closed with 32 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 loss to Washington.

DeRozan managed to put Friday's measly six-point game behind him, responding with his second 30-point night in his last four appearances. He cleaned up from the charity stripe, where he added 11 of his 32 points. DeRozan has been a key contributor outside of Friday's dud, as he's averaging 22.2 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field over his last six matchups.