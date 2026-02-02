Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Bounces back in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeRozan closed with 32 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 loss to Washington.
DeRozan managed to put Friday's measly six-point game behind him, responding with his second 30-point night in his last four appearances. He cleaned up from the charity stripe, where he added 11 of his 32 points. DeRozan has been a key contributor outside of Friday's dud, as he's averaging 22.2 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field over his last six matchups.
