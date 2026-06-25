Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Destination unsettled for 2026-27

DeRozan (hamstring) could be working with a new point guard in 2026-27 after Sacramento took Darius Acuff in Tuesday's draft.

DeRozan's stay with Sacramento is certainly not guaranteed, though. The expectation is that the Kings will waive the veteran forward if they're unable to find a suitor in trade talks, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. If DeRozan ends up sticking around with the Kings, he'll be trying to bounce back after averaging 18.4 points per game in 2024-25, his lowest total since 2012-13.