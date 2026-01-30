DeRozan recorded 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 38 minutes during the Kings' 113-111 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Coming off a zero-assist game against the Knicks on Tuesday, DeRozan was able to get his teammates more involved with a team-high eight dimes while finishing second on the team in scoring behind Dennis Schroder (27 points). Since the start of the new year, DeRozan has averaged 20.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.