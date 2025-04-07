DeRozan finished Sunday's 120-113 win over Cleveland with 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes.

DeRozan reached the 20-point threshold for the sixth consecutive contest against a tough Cavaliers defense, also matching Domantas Sabonis for the team high in dimes. During this six-game stretch, DeRozan has averaged 25.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 35.9 minutes while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.