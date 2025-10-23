DeRozan amassed 29 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-9 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 loss to Phoenix.

DeRozan was pestered constantly by Dillon Brooks during the loss, but the veteran was still able to find plenty of open spots. DeRozan and LaVine were responsible for 59 of Sacramento's 116 points, and they will continue as the offensive engines while Domantas Sabonis (hamstring). Even when Sabonis returns, DeRozan and LaVine will still be prolific fantasy producers.