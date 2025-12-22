DeRozan accumulated 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 125-124 overtime victory over Houston.

The Kings ended a five-game skid thanks to inspired performances throughout the first unit, with DeRozan finishing as the high scorer in the overtime victory. The veteran has had mixed success in an adjusted role due to Zach LaVine's (ankle) absence, spending more time in the backcourt as a complement to Russell Westbrook. Although he blew up for 33 points earlier in the week, DeRozan also experienced some of his lowest scoring totals of the season during the switch. While he can explode on any given night, his 18.4 point-per-game average this season is on pace to be his worst scoring average since 2012.