DeRozan notched a game-high 33 points (13-28 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to Dallas.

He did everything he could to keep the Kings' playoff hopes alive, but Zach LaVine was the only one of his teammates to score more than 11 points. DeRozan wraps up another productive regular season having averaged 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals over 77 appearances, and while Sacramento will likely consider majors changes to its roster this summer, the 35-year-old forward may not be going anywhere with two years and $50.5 million left on his contract.