DeRozan chipped in 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

DeRozan has failed to reach the 20-point mark in six of his last eight appearances, and the veteran forward has struggled to get into a groove offensively all season long. He's averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game over that eight-game stretch, and while he retains fantasy upside due to his role in Sacramento's scheme, his numbers are clearly down compared to recent years. He's posting the third-worst scoring average of his career at 17.7 points per game.