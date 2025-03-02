DeRozan contributed 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Rockets.

DeRozan reached the 20-point mark after not doing so in the previous two games, but even in games where he doesn't achieve that feat, the veteran forward remains an influential cog on the Kings' offensive scheme. He's averaging 23.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in four outings since the All-Star break.