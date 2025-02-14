DeRozan totaled 20 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 43 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

DeRozan finished as the fourth member of the Kings to score 20 or more points Thursday, a feat he has now accomplished in four of his last five outings. However, the veteran forward delivered a lackluster performance from the field while scoring nearly half of his points from the charity stripe. Over his last five outings, the 35-year-old has averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 37.6 minutes per game. He has shot 50.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.