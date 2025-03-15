DeRozan finished with a team-high 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one assist across 34 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to Phoenix.
The 35-year-old forward scored 20-plus points for the seventh time in eight March contests, a stretch in which DeRozan has averaged 23.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.0 boards and 1.3 threes. Domantas Sabonis aggravated his hamstring injury and could be headed for another absence -- he'd missed the prior six games before returning Friday -- so DeRozan could continue to be leaned on as a consistent source of offense for the Kings.
