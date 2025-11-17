DeRozan finished with 27 points (12-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Spurs.

The 27 points led the Kings, as DeRozan snapped out of a brief scoring slump that had seen him manage only 10 points total over the prior two games on 4-for-16 shooting. The 36-year-old may be showing his age. Through 14 contests, DeRozan is averaging just 18.9 points -- which would be his lowest mark in a season since 2012-13 -- along with 3.5 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.1 steals and 0.9 threes.