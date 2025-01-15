DeRozan finished with 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 130-115 loss to Milwaukee.

DeRozan and the rest of the first unit recorded solid numbers, but it wasn't enough to upend the Bucks. The dynamic veteran is on a nice four-game run, averaging 25.8 points, 5.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds over the span.