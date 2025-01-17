DeRozan accumulated 33 points (12-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 victory over the Rockets.
DeRozan led the way for the Kings and came through in the clutch with a couple of key buckets down the stretch. This was the second time he recorded at least 30 points in his last five games, a span in which he's averaging a robust 27.2 points per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Hits for team-high 28 points•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 30 points in OT win•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles during lopsided win•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Hits for 29 points•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: So-so performance against Mavericks•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Efficient performance Saturday•