Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Hits major milestone in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeRozan accumulated 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 win over Houston.
DeRozan became the 23rd player in NBA history to surpass 26,000 points during the decisive victory, leading wth a team-high 22 points. Although the team is struggling without Domantas Sabonis, the core group of DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Zach LaVine is capable of springing the occasional surprise victory, and DeRozan is usually the most prolific player in the trio. They'll face a tough back-to-back game against the Lakers Monday evening.
More News
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high 24 points in loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Logs team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Regresses in blowout loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Provides 25 points in loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Posts team-high 22 points in loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Pops for team-high 37 points•