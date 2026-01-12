DeRozan accumulated 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 win over Houston.

DeRozan became the 23rd player in NBA history to surpass 26,000 points during the decisive victory, leading wth a team-high 22 points. Although the team is struggling without Domantas Sabonis, the core group of DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Zach LaVine is capable of springing the occasional surprise victory, and DeRozan is usually the most prolific player in the trio. They'll face a tough back-to-back game against the Lakers Monday evening.