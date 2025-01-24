DeRozan finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 132-123 loss to Denver.

DeRozan recorded a team-high mark in points during another efficient outing. He also logged his 25th matchup with 20-plus points across 39 regular-season appearances. The veteran forward has been terrific over his last five outings, during which he has averaged 28.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 51.5 percent in 37.6 minutes per contest.