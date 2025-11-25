DeRozan finished with 33 points (9-16 FG, 15-15 FT), four assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 117-112 overtime victory over Minnesota.

DeRoxan ended the night as the team's leading scorer, capping an excellent night and a signature in for the Kings. With Domontas Sabonis sidelined, Sacramento's other stars have been forced to step up production, and DeRozan has delivered. Although he struggled recently against Memphis, he averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in the four games following Sabonis' injury.