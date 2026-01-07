DeRozan provided 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 loss to Dallas.

The Kings struggled to put points on the board and recorded their fourth-lowest scoring total of the season in the narrow loss. DeRozan had a solid line with results in every statistical category, but the team failed to respond after Brandon Williams hit a three-pointer to put the Mavericks up for good. DeRozan bounced back from a two-game slump, where he produced a total of 24 points over losses against Milwaukee and Phoenix.