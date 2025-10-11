DeRozan logged 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 0-1 3Pt) and a rebound across 23 minutes in Friday's 124-123 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

Friday's mediocre total is what to expect from DeRozan and the rest of the starters throughout the preseason, as they will play well under their usual allotment of minutes. As one of Sacramento's best offensive weapons, DeRozan will be a consistent contributor who can be acquired a little later than one might think in fantasy drafts. The veteran averaged a respectable 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3-9 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 77 games last season.