DeRozan closed Thursday's 137-96 loss to Memphis with seven points (2-3 FG, 3-3 FT), two assists and one steal in 15 minutes.

DeRozan had his worst output of the season by a wide margin. The seven-point margin was the third time he failed to reach the 10-point mark in three of his last five outings over that stretch. DeRozan is a veteran who needs to play a role in this team, and he isn't playing it. As long as he continues to put up these numbers, his upside will remain close to minimal.