DeRozan ended with eight points (4-9 FG) and five assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 victory over Phoenix.
Similar to Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis, DeRozan was limited Sunday in a game that didn't matter much for the Kings. The star forward should handle a much bigger role in Wednesday's matchup against the Mavericks in the Play-In Tournament, though. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in the 52 games in which he logged 35 or more minutes in the regular season.
More News
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Hits for 22 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Explodes for 37 in win•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Extends 20-point scoring streak•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 29 points in loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Double-doubles in win•