DeRozan closed Thursday's 139-118 loss to the 76ers with 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes.

DeRozan's playing time continues to occasionally fall victim to Sacramento's youth movement. The star forward's numbers are still solid overall despite some recent volatility, with DeRozan averaging 22.3 points, 5.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes per tilt in his last six games.