DeRozan (groin) isn't listed on the Kings' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

DeRozan missed Friday's preseason win over the Lakers due to a minor groin issue, though he'll suit up in the team's regular-season opener. The veteran forward appeared in 77 regular-season games in his first year with Sacramento, during which he averaged 22.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 35.9 minutes per contest.

