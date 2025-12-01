DeRozan produced 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 36-year-old forward led the Kings in scoring for the fourth time this season and the second time in the last four games, as the Kings try to compensate for the absence of Domantas Sabonis (knee). During the seven contests Sabonis has missed so far, DeRozan is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 boards and 1.6 steals.