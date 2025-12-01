Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Pops for team-high 23 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeRozan produced 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Grizzlies.
The 36-year-old forward led the Kings in scoring for the fourth time this season and the second time in the last four games, as the Kings try to compensate for the absence of Domantas Sabonis (knee). During the seven contests Sabonis has missed so far, DeRozan is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 boards and 1.6 steals.
More News
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Leads late rally in OT win•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Minimal impact in loss Thursday•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Salvages night at free-throw line•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Hits for team-high 27 in loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in 22 points•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Ties season high with 29 points•