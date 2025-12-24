Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Pops for team-high 37 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeRozan finished Tuesday's 136-127 loss to the Pistons with 37 points (12-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-15 FT), three rebounds and eight assists across 42 minutes.
DeRozan hit for his highest scoring total of the season in the loss. The veteran is doing all he can to make up for Zach LaVine's (ankle) missing production, but the team has gone 1-3 without their star swingman in the lineup. The 36-year-old guard is still incredibly effective at exploiting mismatches on the court, and his cuts to the basket are still as swift as ever.
