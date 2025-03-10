DeRozan ended Sunday's 111-110 overtime loss to the Clippers with 31 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 44 minutes.

DeRozan stepped up in a big way for the Kings with his first double-double of the campaign, but it wasn't enough in the overtime loss. DeRozan has been on a heater for the Kings, posting top-30 value in nine-category formats over his last 10 games with 24.4 points, 6.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers. The high usage could continue with Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) and Malik Monk (toe) currently banged up.