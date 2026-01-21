DeRozan closed Tuesday's 130-117 loss to Miami with 23 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.

DeRozan did all he could, but he couldn't offset the lack of pop throughout Sacramento's roster. DeRozan has been the most consistent player in the starting lineup this month, but he needs more support around him to turn the tide for the struggling franchise. The Kings have been featuring Malik Monk heavily in hopes of finding a suitor, and that tactic could help the team out as the trade deadline nears.