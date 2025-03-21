DeRozan produced 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 loss to the Bulls.

The veteran forward tied Trey Lyles for the club's second-highest mark in points behind Malik Monk (34 points), albeit in a losing effort. DeRozan recorded his fifth consecutive contest with at least 20 points, and he has reached that mark in 41 of his 64 regular-season appearances. Over his last five outings, the 35-year-old has averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers across 34.8 minutes per game.