DeRozan closed with 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 144-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

DeRozan was a bright spot in an otherwise dreadful night for the Kings -- not a single starter eclipsed 30 minutes due to the lopsided score. The Kings are off to a shaky 3-7 start, and if things don't turn around soon, the rumor mill is likely to start churning.