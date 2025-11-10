Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in 22 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeRozan closed with 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 144-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
DeRozan was a bright spot in an otherwise dreadful night for the Kings -- not a single starter eclipsed 30 minutes due to the lopsided score. The Kings are off to a shaky 3-7 start, and if things don't turn around soon, the rumor mill is likely to start churning.
More News
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Ties season high with 29 points•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Supplies 21 points Sunday•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Not listed on report for Wednesday•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Won't play Friday•
-
Kings' DeMar DeRozan: Probable for Friday•