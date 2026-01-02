DeRozan posted 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 loss to Boston.

DeRozan responded nicely from a sluggish eight-point showing Tuesday against the Clippers, but it wasn't enough to propel his team to a victory Thursday. He ended December on a sour note, knocking down only 37.1 percent of his field goals over his last three games of the month, so his performance Thursday is a sign he's back on track.