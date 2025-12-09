DeRozan accumulated 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 116-105 loss to the Pacers.

DeRozan has been steady shooting the ball, averaging 18.1 points on 50.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc in his last seven games. While the Kings have been 2-5 in that stretch, and are 6-18 on the season, DeRozan remains one of the team's few bright spots and continues to produce on a nightly basis.