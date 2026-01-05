DeRozan closed with 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Bucks.

DeRozan was pulled early once the game was out of hand, and that's a key reason for his reduced total Sunday evening. Although Zach LaVine came off the bench, he should return to the starting lineup in short order, shifting DeRozan back to his customary role with the first unit.